Marcus Harris News: Picked by Titans in sixth round

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Titans selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.

Harris' measurables don't jump off the page at 5-foot-10, 189 pounds. Still, he isn't afraid to get involved in the run game, racking up 46 or more tackles in each o his three seasons at FCS Idaho before transferring to Cal prior to 2024 and totaling another 46 tackles as a senior last season. There are still some questions surrounding his abilities at the top of routes, and he'll likely slot into a depth role at corner for the Titans as a rookie as he works out some of the kinks in his mechanics, and his play style should allow him to contribute on special teams.

