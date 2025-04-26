Marcus Harris News: Picked by Titans in sixth round
The Titans selected Harris in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 183rd overall.
Harris' measurables don't jump off the page at 5-foot-10, 189 pounds. Still, he isn't afraid to get involved in the run game, racking up 46 or more tackles in each o his three seasons at FCS Idaho before transferring to Cal prior to 2024 and totaling another 46 tackles as a senior last season. There are still some questions surrounding his abilities at the top of routes, and he'll likely slot into a depth role at corner for the Titans as a rookie as he works out some of the kinks in his mechanics, and his play style should allow him to contribute on special teams.
