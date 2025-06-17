Mario Goodrich News: Signing with Broncos

Goodrich signed with the Broncos on Tuesday, Chris Tomasson of The Denver Gazette reports.

Goodrich played for the Birmingham Stallions during the recent UFL season where he racked up 20 tackles (12 solo) across six outings in the regular season. The 25-year-old last appeared in an NFL game in 2023 with the Eagles, and he also spent time with Giants last offseason prior to being waived from injured reserve.