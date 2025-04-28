Fantasy Football
Mark Redman headshot

Mark Redman News: Links up with Rams

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Redman signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Redman has found a new home in Los Angeles after spending time at Washington, San Diego State and Louisville throughout his five-year collegiate career. Over his final three seasons -- two at SDSU and one at Louisville -- the 6-foot-6 tight end tallied 83 receptions for 897 yards and eight touchdowns across 28 contests. Now with the Rams, Redman is expected to compete for a depth spot in the team's tight end room this summer.

Mark Redman
Los Angeles Rams
