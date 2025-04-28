Mark Redman News: Links up with Rams

Redman signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

Redman has found a new home in Los Angeles after spending time at Washington, San Diego State and Louisville throughout his five-year collegiate career. Over his final three seasons -- two at SDSU and one at Louisville -- the 6-foot-6 tight end tallied 83 receptions for 897 yards and eight touchdowns across 28 contests. Now with the Rams, Redman is expected to compete for a depth spot in the team's tight end room this summer.