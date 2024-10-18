Marshon Lattimore Injury: Avoids serious injury

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday that Lattimore will be fine after sustaining a hamstring injury in Thursday night's loss to the Broncos, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

The Pro Bowl cornerback played 47 defensive snaps and recorded four total tackles before leaving the Saints' Week 7 loss to the Broncos due to a hamstring injury. However, Allen's comments Friday suggest Lattimore avoided a serious injury. Lattimore's practice participation throughout next week will be the best indication of whether he can play through his hamstring issue moving forward.