Marshon Lattimore Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on November 1, 2024 at 2:15pm

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday that Lattimore (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

Lattimore aggravated his hamstring injury in the Saints' Week 8 loss to the Chargers and was unable to practice all week, making it no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. The Saints will be thin at cornerback in Week 9 with Lattimore, Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (upper leg) and Rejzohn Wright (undisclosed) all sidelined.

