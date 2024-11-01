Marshon Lattimore Injury: Won't play in Week 9

Head coach Dennis Allen told reporters Friday that Lattimore (hamstring) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Panthers.

Lattimore aggravated his hamstring injury in the Saints' Week 8 loss to the Chargers and was unable to practice all week, making it no surprise that he's been ruled out ahead of Sunday's divisional matchup. The Saints will be thin at cornerback in Week 9 with Lattimore, Kool-Aid McKinstry (hamstring), Paulson Adebo (upper leg) and Rejzohn Wright (undisclosed) all sidelined.