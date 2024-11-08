Marshon Lattimore Injury: Won't play this week
Lattimore (hamstring) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.
The recent trade acquisition didn't play Week 9 for the Saints and now will miss Week 10 with the Commanders. Washington traded a 2025 third-round pick, 2025 fourth-rounder and 2025 sixth-rounder this Tuesday in exchange for Lattimore and a 2025 fifth-round selection. Once healthy, he'll presumably be one of the team's starting perimeter cornerbacks, which could mean Mike Sainristil moves back to the slot.
