Marvin Harrison News: Cardinals anticipating Year 2 leap

Arizona's coaching staff expects Harrison to take a substantial step forward in 2025 after his uneven rookie season, Doug Haller of The Athletic reports.

Harrison has reportedly bulked up noticeably this offseason, a development that will hopefully help the No. 4 overall pick of the 2024 draft improve in contested-catch situations Year 2. Despite suiting up for all 17 regular-season games as a rookie and acting as the Cardinals' top wide receiver, Harrison managed just a 62-885-8 receiving line (116 targets), finishing as a distant second in pass-catching production compared to TE Trey McBride. Quarterback Kyler Murray said at mandatory minicamp that he's observed improved confidence from Harrison, who will turn 23 in August. That Arizona didn't notably add to the pass-catching corps in either free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft can only be interpreted as a vote of confidence that Harrison will indeed follow through on a notable Year 2 leap, a development that will require him to translate his added strength and size into an ability to more consistently beat opposing cornerbacks downfield, and to do so without noticeably sacrificing speed. He'll have every opportunity to emerge as a true top wideout in 2025, at least, as Michael Wilson, Greg Dortch and Zay Jones don't represent genuine competition to the target shares of either Harrison or McBride.