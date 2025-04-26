Mason Richman News: Headed to Seattle

The Seahawks selected Richman in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 234th overall.

Richman was a stalwart at left tackle for Iowa, as he closed his career with 43 consecutive starts at the position and 52 overall. Despite that experience, he wasn't invited to the combine. Richman will fight for a depth offensive line role in Seattle, though it would be a surprise to see him get much game action in 2025.