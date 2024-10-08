Mason Tipton News: Logs four targets Week 5

Tipton reeled in one of four targets for two yards during Monday's 26-13 loss against the Chiefs.

Tipton logged a season-high in targets while serving as the Saints' WR3. The 5-foot-11 undrafted rookie didn't connect with Derek Carr (oblique) on two deep targets in the second and fourth quarter, but he once again played more offensive snaps (19) than veteran wideout Cedrick Wilson (12). However, Carr is expected to miss multiple games with a left oblique injury sustained during Monday's loss, and his absence would cast a shadow on the Saints' passing game moving forward. In the meantime, either Jake Haener or rookie Spencer Rattler should step in under center for this coming Sunday's game versus Tampa Bay.