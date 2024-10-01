Max Scharping News: Headed to Steel City

Pittsburgh signed Scharping off Washington's practice squad to the active roster Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Scharping's addition to the 53-man roster gives the Steelers some much needed depth on the offensive line after guard James Daniels was placed on injured reserve due to a season-ending Achilles tear he sustained in Week 4 against the Colts. Scharping has appeared in 48 games (33 starts) since being selected by the Texans in the second round of the 2019 NFL Draft, though he hasn't started in a game since 2021.