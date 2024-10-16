Maxx Crosby Injury: Doesn't practice Wednesday

Crosby (ankle) was listed as a DNP on the Raiders' injury report Wednesday, Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com reports.

Crosby missed the first NFL game of his career against the Browns in Week 4 due to an ankle injury, but the All-Pro defensive end has played through the issue in each of the last two games. It's the third time he's opened the week as a DNP, but the expectation is, barring any setbacks, that Crosby should be good to go for Sunday's game against the Rams. Across five regular-season games, Crosby has accumulated 20 tackles (13 solo), including 5.5 sacks, and two pass breakups.