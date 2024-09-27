Maxx Crosby Injury: Doubtful for Week 4

Crosby (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's contest against the Browns, Rachel Gossen of the Raiders' official site reports.

Crosby's listing on the Raiders' final Week 4 injury report is an about face following comments from coach Antonio Pierce earlier Friday, when he ruled out the pass rusher for Sunday's game, per Levi Edwards of the team's official site. Still, a doubtful designation doesn't give Crosby much wiggle room to suit up this weekend, something that'll be clarified about 90 minutes before a 4:25 p.m. ET kickoff. With Malcolm Koonce (knee) out for the season and Crosby likely out Sunday, Las Vegas' pass rush will hinge on Janarius Robinson, Tyree Wilson and Charles Snowden.