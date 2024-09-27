Maxx Crosby Injury: Ruled out versus Cleveland
Crosby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.
It will be Crosby's first missed game of his six-year career, snapping a streak of 86 consecutive contests. It's a mammoth loss for a Las Vegas defense lacking star power. With Malcolm Koonce (knee, IR) already done for the year, former first-rounder Tyree Wilson is going to have to step up versus Cleveland. Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden will also see expanded roles off the edge.