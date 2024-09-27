Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Maxx Crosby headshot

Maxx Crosby Injury: Ruled out versus Cleveland

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on September 27, 2024

Crosby (ankle) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Levi Edwards of the Raiders' official site reports.

It will be Crosby's first missed game of his six-year career, snapping a streak of 86 consecutive contests. It's a mammoth loss for a Las Vegas defense lacking star power. With Malcolm Koonce (knee, IR) already done for the year, former first-rounder Tyree Wilson is going to have to step up versus Cleveland. Janarius Robinson and Charles Snowden will also see expanded roles off the edge.

Maxx Crosby
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News