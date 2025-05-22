Maxx Crosby News: Past ankle issue

Crosby (ankle) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Tashan Reed of The Athletic reports.

Crosby missed the final five games of the Raiders' 2024 campaign due to an ankle injury, but his full practice participation Wednesday suggests he's already moved past the issue. The Eastern Michigan product inked a three-year, $106.5 million extension to keep him in Las Vegas in early March after posting 59.5 sacks across six seasons with the team. Now back to full health, Crosby is expected to remain one of the NFL's top defensive playmakers in 2025.