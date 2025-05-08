Micah Bernard News: Finds work with Tennessee

The Titans signed Bernard as an undrafted free agent Thursday.

Bernard spent six years at Utah but had his best season in 2024, rushing 197 times for 1,009 yards and four touchdowns. He added 30 catches for 150 yards and two additional scores as a receiver. Bernard will turn 24 years old later this fall. He'll attempt to push sixth-round rookie Kalel Mullings for a spot on the Titans' roster behind Tony Pollard, Tyjae Spears and Julius Chestnut.