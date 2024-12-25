Micah McFadden Injury: Dealing with neck injury

McFadden was estimated as a non-participant in Wednesday's walkthrough due to a neck issue, Dan Salomone of the Giants' official site reports.

McFadden didn't play in the second half of this past Sunday's loss to Atlanta due to the neck issue, and it appears the injury is still bothering him. The third-year linebacker's likelihood of suiting up Sunday versus Indianapolis should gain clarity as the practice week progresses. Ty Summers saw his first significant defensive workload of the campaign following McFadden's exit against the Falcons, and he'd likely be in line to start if McFadden misses Week 17.