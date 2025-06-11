Michael Gallup Injury: Managing hamstring strain

Gallup is not participating in Commanders mandatory minicamp Wednesday due to a hamstring strain, Nicki Jhabvala of The Washington Post reports.

Gallup also sat out Tuesday's minicamp session due to his injury. After a one-season retirement hiatus, Gallup is competing to carve out a depth role in Washington's wide receiver corps and make a comeback in the NFL. His path to a spot on the 53-man roster will become increasingly difficult the more time he misses, but Gallup at least has over a month to get healthy ahead of training camp.