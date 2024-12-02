Michael Mayer News: Nabs one catch in Week 13 loss

Mayer recorded one reception on two targets for five yards in Friday's Week 13 loss to the Chiefs.

Mayer logged 62 percent of Las Vegas' offensive snaps -- his highest count since returning from a a six-game absence Week 11 -- but wasn't able to do much in the close contest. He's caught just four passes for 21 yards over three contests since returning from the hiatus, so he's not on the fantasy radar as the Raiders' No. 2 tight end. Meanwhile, rookie Brock Bowers has gone over 125 receiving yards in two of his past three games, further cementing his already tight grasp on his role as the team's most dangerous pass catcher.