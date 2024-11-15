Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Michael Mayer headshot

Michael Mayer News: Status in question for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 15, 2024

Mayer (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Miami.

The Raiders designated Mayer for return from the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, and he was listed as a full participant on all three Week 11 injury reports. The team will need to activate him by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday for him to have a chance to be active Sunday. If that comes to pass, Mayer's status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He's seeking his first game action since Week 3 while he tended to a personal matter in the meantime.

Michael Mayer
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now