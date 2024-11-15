Michael Mayer News: Status in question for Sunday

Mayer (personal) is listed as questionable for Sunday's contest at Miami.

The Raiders designated Mayer for return from the reserve/non-football illness list Tuesday, and he was listed as a full participant on all three Week 11 injury reports. The team will need to activate him by 4:00 p.m. ET on Saturday for him to have a chance to be active Sunday. If that comes to pass, Mayer's status will be confirmed, one way or another, about 90 minutes before a 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff. He's seeking his first game action since Week 3 while he tended to a personal matter in the meantime.