Michael Mayer News: Targeted twice in loss

Mayer caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.

Mayer didn't come close to repeating his Week 14 performance that included seven catches for 68 yards on nine targets in Tampa Bay, but he did reach a 70 percent offensive snap share on Monday Night Football as the Raiders continued to use plenty of two-TE sets. Rookie standout Brock Bowers remains the alpha at this position ahead of a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, but Mayer shouldn't yet be completely crossed off in deeper formats, especially with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) possibly returning to the lineup.