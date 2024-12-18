Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Michael Mayer headshot

Michael Mayer News: Targeted twice in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Mayer caught one of two targets for 11 yards in Monday's 15-9 loss to the Falcons.

Mayer didn't come close to repeating his Week 14 performance that included seven catches for 68 yards on nine targets in Tampa Bay, but he did reach a 70 percent offensive snap share on Monday Night Football as the Raiders continued to use plenty of two-TE sets. Rookie standout Brock Bowers remains the alpha at this position ahead of a Week 16 matchup against the Jaguars, but Mayer shouldn't yet be completely crossed off in deeper formats, especially with quarterback Aidan O'Connell (knee) possibly returning to the lineup.

Michael Mayer
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now