Mike Pennel headshot

Mike Pennel News: Good to go for Week 18

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 3, 2025

Pennel (hamstring) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Pennel suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Chiefs' Christmas Day win over the Steelers and did not return. He finished this week with a full practice Friday, and barring any setbacks he'll be good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale. With the Chiefs locked in as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and resting its starters, Pennel is expected to see heavier playing time at defensive tackle in place of Chris Jones (calf).

Mike Pennel
Kansas City Chiefs
