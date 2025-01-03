Mike Pennel News: Good to go for Week 18
Pennel (hamstring) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Pennel suffered a hamstring injury in the second quarter of the Chiefs' Christmas Day win over the Steelers and did not return. He finished this week with a full practice Friday, and barring any setbacks he'll be good to go for Sunday's regular-season finale. With the Chiefs locked in as the No. 1 seed in the AFC and resting its starters, Pennel is expected to see heavier playing time at defensive tackle in place of Chris Jones (calf).
