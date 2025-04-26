Fantasy Football
Miles Frazier News: Joining pride in Detroit

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 26, 2025 at 12:37pm

The Lions selected Frazier in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 171st overall.

Frazier started for three seasons along the offensive line at LSU, primarily serving as a right guard for the Tigers. He sports the necessary strength and toughness to play the spot, but his athleticism will likely be tested on the inside. Frazier figures to slide in as a depth guard on a strong Lions offensive front with hopes of developing into a contributor. He's the second guard drafted by the Lions in 2025, joining second-round pick Tate Ratledge.

Miles Frazier
Detroit Lions
