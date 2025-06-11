Miles Sanders News: Taking first-team reps

Sanders and Javonte Williams have been getting most of the first-team reps at June minicamp, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Given the alternatives, it's no surprise to see the two free-agent additions handling first-team work, even though both of them averaged less than 4.0 yards per carry in both of the past two seasons. The Cowboys' other running backs right now are rookie fifth-round pick Jaydon Blue, rookie seventh-round pick Phil Mafah and 2023 sixth-rounder Deuce Vaughn. It's anyone's guess how the depth chart might shift before Week 1, with possibilities including a late veteran addition via trade or free agency.