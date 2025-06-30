Minkah Fitzpatrick News: Traded to Dolphins

The Steelers are trading Fitzpatrick to the Dolphins as part of a deal for TE Jonnu Smith and CB Jalen Ramsey, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The trade allows Miami to shed salary while adding a standout replacement for S Jevon Holland, who left this offseason to sign with the Giants. Fitzpatrick previously was traded in the other direction, from Miami to Pittsburgh, back in September of 2019, just three weeks into his second NFL season. He ended up intercepting five passes in 14 games for the Steelers that year, earning First Team All-Pro honors for the first time (also in 2020 and 2022). Fitzpatrick had just one INT and seven pass breakups in 27 regular-season games over the past two seasons, but he's only 28 years old and should still offer some playmaking ability for Miami's secondary.