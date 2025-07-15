Menu
Fantasy Home
Fantasy Football
Montorie Foster headshot

Montorie Foster Injury: Set to begin camp on NFI list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on July 15, 2025 at 9:41pm

Foster (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.

Foster wrapped a five-year collegiate career with Michigan State in the fall, signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent. The wide receiver will now be forced to begin training camp on the sidelines, but he's eligible to return to action at any point this preseason.

Montorie Foster
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now