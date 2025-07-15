Montorie Foster Injury: Set to begin camp on NFI list
Foster (undisclosed) was placed on the active/non-football injury list by the Seahawks on Tuesday, Corbin K. Smith of SI.com reports.
Foster wrapped a five-year collegiate career with Michigan State in the fall, signing with Seattle as an undrafted free agent. The wide receiver will now be forced to begin training camp on the sidelines, but he's eligible to return to action at any point this preseason.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now