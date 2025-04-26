Fantasy Football
Myles Hinton News: Joins Eagles on Day 3

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 26, 2025

The Eagles selected Hinton in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 191st overall.

Hinton is a big-bodied tackle prospect (6-foot-6, 323 pounds, 34-inch arms) who spent his college career at Stanford and then Michigan, where he won a national championship. He became a full-time starter at Michigan at left tackle this past season. Hinton has some injury history, which raises durability questions, but landing in Philadelphia suggests he'll get the type of coaching that will help him reach his potential if he stays healthy.

