Najee Harris Injury: Should practice soon

Harris (eye) isn't expected to miss much time at the start of training camp, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport says Harris should be ready "sooner rather than later" and "isn't expected to miss games" after suffering an eye injury during a fireworks incident at a 4th of July event. Harris' agent Doug Hendrickson said last week that the injury is "superficial" and won't prevent the running back from being ready for the start of the season. Assuming the reports are accurate and his vision isn't impacted, Harris likely will open the season sharing snaps/touches with 22nd overall draft pick Omarion Hampton. The nature of that split is anyone's guess, with Harris profiling as a jack-of-all-trades while Hampton is likely the more explosive pure runner.