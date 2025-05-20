Nate McCollum News: Moving to Seattle

McCollum signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The 5-foot-8 wideout was originally slated to sign with the Giants after going undrafted in late April, but he now appears to have found a home in Seattle. Over his two seasons at North Carolina, McCollum caught 68 passes for 743 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 448 kick-return yards. Now in Seattle, McCollum is expected to compete for a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps.