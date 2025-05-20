Fantasy Football
Nate McCollum News: Moving to Seattle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

McCollum signed with the Seahawks as an undrafted free agent Tuesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The 5-foot-8 wideout was originally slated to sign with the Giants after going undrafted in late April, but he now appears to have found a home in Seattle. Over his two seasons at North Carolina, McCollum caught 68 passes for 743 yards and one touchdown, while also adding 448 kick-return yards. Now in Seattle, McCollum is expected to compete for a depth role in the team's wide receiver corps.

