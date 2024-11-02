Nazeeh Johnson Injury: Won't play Monday

Johnson (concussion) has been ruled out ahead of Monday's game against the Buccaneers.

Johnson was diagnosed with a concussion during the Chiefs' Week 8 win over the Raiders. He was able to end the week with consecutive limited practices, but the 2022 seventh-round pick has been unable to clear the NFL's five-step concussion protocols. Johnson's next chance at suiting up will be Week 10 against Denver on Sunday, Nov. 10. Joshua Williams is the top candidate to start at corner Monday alongside Trent McDuffie.