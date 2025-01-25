Neville Hewitt News: Plays in all 17 games in 2024

Hewitt finished the 2024 season with 59 tackles (31 solo), three pass breakups, including one interception, and two forced fumbles across 17 regular-season games.

Hewitt made four starts while Azeez Al-Shaair missed time due to a knee injury and three-game suspension and was also a stalwart on special teams for the Texans. The veteran linebacker's 59 tackles were his most since 2021. Turning 32 years old in April, Hewitt is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent this offseason. He's long been a dependable reserve linebacker more than capable of filling in as a starter while chasing down kickoffs and punts.