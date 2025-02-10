Nick Bolton News: Prefers to remain in KC

Bolton told reporters that Kansas City "feels like home" when asked about his impending free agency following Sunday night's 40-22 loss to the Eagles in the Super Bowl, Charles Goldman of AtoZSports.com reports.

Bolton has started 53 of the 57 regular-season games he's appeared in since entering the league in 2021, tallying a team-leading 458 total tackles during that span. The 24-year-old also played three seasons at Missouri in college, stating that Kansas City has "welcomed [him] with open arms" for the past seven years. Given Bolton's significant role in the Chiefs' defensive success over the last four seasons and his desire to remain with the team, he'll likely ink an extension to stay in Kansas City this summer.