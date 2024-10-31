Noah Fant Injury: Doesn't practice Thursday

Fant (groin) didn't practice Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Considering Fant was listed as limited on Wednesday's practice report, he may have suffered the groin injury in the session that preceded its posting. In any case, his status will be one to monitor Friday to see if he enters the weekend with a designation ahead of Sunday's game versus the Rams. AJ Barner, Pharaoh Brown and Brady Russell would stand to benefit this weekend if Fant is inhibited or sidelined.