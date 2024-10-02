Noah Fant Injury: Limited again Wednesday

Fant (toe) was a limited participant at Wednesday's walkthrough, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

Fant has endured a cap on his reps for at least one practice each week this season due to a toe issue, so his listing on the first Week 5 injury report comes as no surprise. He's been able to play through it, but the results (11-111-0 receiving line on 15 targets) have been minimal in an offense that boasts the NFL's leading passer (Geno Smith) through four weeks. In any case, Fant has two more sessions this week to put his injury behind him for Sunday's visit from the Giants.