Noah Fant Injury: Limited Thursday

Fant (toe) was limited in practice Thursday, Michael-Shawn Dugar of The Athletic reports.

Fant has been tending to a toe injury all season, but he's been able to suit up for all three of the Seahawks' games, culminating in a 6-60-0 line on six targets during this past Sunday's win against the Dolphins. Such output easily surpassed the combined three catches (on seven targets) for 25 yards that he had in the first two contests, signaling volatility from week to week for fantasy purposes. In any case, Fant will have two more chances this week to prove his health before Seattle potentially hands him a designation for Monday's visit to the Lions.