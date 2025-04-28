Fantasy Football
Noah Fant News: Competition arrives via draft

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Fant could face competition for the starting job after the Seahawks selected Elijah Arroyo (knee) in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft.

A 2019 first-round pick, Fant's career has never truly taken off, as his best marks for receiving were in 2020 when he posted a 62-673-3 line, and he has scored just one touchdown over the past two seasons with the Seahawks. Thus, it's not surprising that the Seahawks addressed tight end early in the draft after also taking AJ Barner in the fourth round last year. Arroyo may take some time to develop, but he looks like the Seahawks' long-term plan at the position.

Noah Fant
Seattle Seahawks
