Noah Fant News: Elevated usage in win

Fant brought in all four targets for 65 yards in the Seahawks' 34-14 win over the Falcons on Sunday.

Fant finished tied for first in receptions and was second in receiving yards on the afternoon for the Seahawks. The veteran tight end was able to set a new season high in yardage in the process and now has three outings of 60+ yards for the first time since the 2021 season. Fant could be involved at an elevated level again in a Week 8 home matchup against the Bills if DK Metcalf is forced to miss any time with the knee injury that prompted his exit from Sunday's game.