Noah Fant News: Two catches in loss

Fant secured both of his targets for 26 yards in Monday's 42-29 loss to the Lions.

Fant continued his underwhelming start to the 2024 season, as the veteran has recorded just 11 catches for 111 yards through four weeks. Operating as the Seahawks' No. 1 tight end, the 26-year-old has not been a huge part of the offense, instead sharing tight end duties with Pharaoh Brown and AJ Barner, while Seattle's wide receivers and running backs soak up most of the targets from quarterback Geno Smith. Like most other tight ends in fantasy, Fant remains difficult to trust heading into a Week 5 matchup with the Giants.