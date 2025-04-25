Fantasy Football
Nohl Williams News: Chiefs add experienced Round 3 CB

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 25, 2025 at 7:47pm

The Chiefs selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 85th overall.

Williams (6-feet, 199 pounds) is a bigger corner with the exceedingly rare distinction of starting five collegiate seasons -- three at UNLV, and two at California. Williams might be more skilled than athletic -- his 4.5-second 40 and 33.5-inch vertical imply average athleticism -- but players who earn as much quality playing time as Williams usually have a place in the NFL. Kansas City will probably train Williams for snaps on the boundary behind Trent McDuffie, Kristian Fulton and Jaylen Watson.

Nohl Williams
Kansas City Chiefs
