Nohl Williams News: Chiefs add experienced Round 3 CB
The Chiefs selected Williams in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 85th overall.
Williams (6-feet, 199 pounds) is a bigger corner with the exceedingly rare distinction of starting five collegiate seasons -- three at UNLV, and two at California. Williams might be more skilled than athletic -- his 4.5-second 40 and 33.5-inch vertical imply average athleticism -- but players who earn as much quality playing time as Williams usually have a place in the NFL. Kansas City will probably train Williams for snaps on the boundary behind Trent McDuffie, Kristian Fulton and Jaylen Watson.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now