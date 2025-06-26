Ogbonnia Okoronkwo News: Let go by Browns

Cleveland released Okoronkwo on Thursday, Kelsey Russo of the team's official site reports.

Okoronkwo had been under contract with the Browns for one more season via the three-year, $19 million deal he inked with the team in 2023, so his release is somewhat surprising even after a down year in 2024. He played a sizable rotational role in Cleveland's pass rush in both 2023 and 2024, finishing last year with 23 tackles (15 solo), including 3.0 sacks, plus one forced fumble while playing all 17 regular-season games. Okoronkwo will draw fair interest around the league for teams in need of a rotational contributor, and his departure opens up opportunities behind Myles Garrett with the Browns for all of Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, Alex Wright and Isaiah McGuire.