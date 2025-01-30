Omar Speights News: Starts 12 games in 2024

Speights finished the 2024 regular season with 67 tackles (37 solo) and two pass defenses across 17 games and added 11 tackles (four solo) and one forced fumble across the Rams' two playoff contests.

Speights signed with the Rams in May of 2024 as an undrafted free agent out of LSU. He was limited to special-teams work through the first six games of the regular season, but he made his first career NFL start in Week 7 against the Raiders due to Troy Reeder's (hamstring) injury. Speights started in the final nine contests of the regular season and in the Rams' two postseason games alongside Christian Rozeboom. Speights could have the inside track on the second starting inside linebacker job next to Rozeboom heading into the 2025 campaign.