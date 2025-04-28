Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Oscar Cardenas headshot

Oscar Cardenas News: Links up with Cardinals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 28, 2025

Cardenas signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent, Darren Urban of the team's official site reports.

The 6-foot-4 tight end spent his entire six-year collegiate career with UTSA. Cardenas appeared in 64 games during that span, recording 95 receptions for 1,138 yards and nine touchdowns. His career high in receiving yards in a single season is 438, suggesting he's likely just an extra body for offseason activities. However, Cardenas could earn a spot on the Cardinals' practice squad if he impresses the staff throughout the summer.

Oscar Cardenas
Arizona Cardinals
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now