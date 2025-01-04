Fantasy Football
Otis Reese Injury: Placed on IR by Tennessee

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 4, 2025

The Titans placed Reese (ankle) on injured reserve Saturday, Jim Wyatt of the team's official site reports.

Reese was already ruled out for Sunday's regular-season finale against the Texans due to an ankle injury he suffered against the Colts in Week 16. His placement on IR opens a spot on the 53-man roster for Khalid Duke, who the Titans signed off the practice squad to the active roster Saturday. Reese will end the regular season with 17 tackles (eight solo) and one interception across 13 games.

Otis Reese
Tennessee Titans
More Stats & News
