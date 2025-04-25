Fantasy Football
Ozzy Trapilo News: Windy City bound

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

The Bears selected Trapilo in the second round of the 2025 NFL Draft, 56th overall.

Trapilo is colossal at 6-foot-8 and 316 pounds with tons of experience at both tackle spots in college. He never committed a penalty in his senior season in 2024 despite starting all 12 games. The height can work against him a bit as defenders can get under him, and he's susceptible to power rushers due to being 316 pounds. Regardless, Trapilo should be an option at right tackle for the Bears sooner than later.

Ozzy Trapilo
Chicago Bears
