Pat Conroy News: Inks deal with Las Vegas

Conroy signed with the Raiders as an undrafted free agent.

Conroy competed at the FCS level over the past five years, spending four seasons with Merrimack before finishing his collegiate career at Old Dominion. Across his final three college seasons, the 6-foot-2 tight end caught 69 passes for 1,190 yards and 17 touchdowns, proving to be an elite red-zone threat. Now in Las Vegas, Conroy will likely be competing for a spot on the Raiders' practice squad as the summer progresses.