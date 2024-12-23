Patrick Queen News: Logs eight tackles against Ravens

Queen finished Saturday's 34-17 loss to Baltimore with eight tackles (four solo) and one pass defense.

Queen has logged at least seven combined tackles in the Steelers' seven games since the Week 9 bye, and he has played every single defensive snap in six of those contests. Over that span, the 2020 first-round pick has accumulated 62 tackles (30 solo), four pass defenses, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Queen is up to 117 combines tackles through 15 regular-season games, and he is 16 tackles shy from matching his career-best output from the 2023 regular season (133). Queen and the Steelers will head back to Pittsburgh to host Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs on Christmas Day.