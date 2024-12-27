Patrick Queen News: Logs seven stops vs. Chiefs

Queen recorded seven total tackles (five solo) in Wednesday's 29-10 loss to the Chiefs.

Despite Queen recording his lowest tackle total since the Steelers' Week 12 loss to the Browns, he still tied Minkah Fitzpatrick as the team's leading tackler Wednesday. Queen, a first-year Steeler, has now recorded a team-leading 124 total tackles, six passes defended and one forced fumble over 16 appearances this season. He'll aim to continue disrupting opposing offenses in Week 18, when the Steelers host the Bengals.