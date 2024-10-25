Patrick Surtain News: Clears concussion protocol

Surtain (concussion) carries no injury designation into Sunday's game against Carolina, Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post reports.

Surtain was a full participant in all three practices this week and cleared the final step of the concussion protocol by gaining clearance from an independent neurologist. The star cornerback had logged 14 tackles (eight solo) and five defensed passes -- including two interceptions (one of which was returned for a touchdown) -- across six outing before he was sidelined with the concussion in the Week 7 win over the Saints.