Patrick Surtain News: Intercepts pass in win

Surtain recorded a tackle for a loss, a pass defensed and an interception in Sunday's 28-14 win over the Panthers.

The cornerback suffered a concussion during Denver's Week 6 loss to the Chargers and missed the team's Week 7 win over the Saints, but he cleared the concussion protocol in time for this game. Surtain has played on at least 80 percent of the defensive snaps in all of the games he's been fully available to play in this season. The fourth-year pro has 15 tackles (nine solo), six pass breakups and three interceptions in 2024.