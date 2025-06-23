Perrion Winfrey News: Signs with Dallas

The Cowboys signed Winfrey (ankle) on Monday.

Winfrey entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick by the Browns in 2022, and he appeared in 13 regular-season games as a rookie. He was cut the following summer and played in one game for the Jets in 2023 before spending the 2024 campaign out of the league. Winfrey played in the UFL with the Birmingham Stallions this spring and recently was named to the All-UFL Team. It was enough to earn Winfrey another chance to prove himself with an NFL club.