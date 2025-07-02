P.J. Locke Injury: Recovering from surgery
Locke underwent spinal fusion surgery during the offseason and is still recovering, he recently disclosed on his YouTube channel.
Locke played through the back injury during the 2024 season and managed to play 982 total snaps despite dealing with considerable pain. His ability to return to the field was in question, but Locke said that his pain levels are minimal and he hopes to be cleared for training camp.
